Pedestrian hit by car in Torrington

TORRINGTON — A pedestrian is expected to recover after being hit by a car in Torrington.

Police said the incident happened at the corner of Church and Water streets, just before 10:30 p.m. Monday.

The pedestrian was taken to Waterbury Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The vehicle involved remained on scene during the investigation. Officers were able to clear the scene quickly.

The road was closed for about a half hour before reopening just after 11 p.m.

Police are now working to determine whether there was any criminality involved in the accident.