Hartford -- Meet Telma!

This sweet black lab mix is only about three months old. She weighs about ten pounds and has little white socks on her feet!

For more information on Telma, or other pets that need homes, contact the CT Humane Society.

The CT Humane Society is participating in Birdies for Charity, a golf charity challenge put on by Travelers. When someone donates to CHS through the Birdies website, the pets get an extra 15% in a matching donation! Learn more here.