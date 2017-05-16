× Police: 1 person dead after being struck by train in Branford

BRANFORD — Police have confirmed that one person has died after being struck by a train in Branford Tuesday afternoon.

Branford police said the incident occurred at North Harbor Street and Bridge Street along the Amtrak tracks around 2:30 p.m. Mike Tolbert of Amtrak Media Relations, said an Acela Express train was traveling from Boston to New York at the time. He added there were 171 passengers on the train, but no injuries were reported.

“The train is currently holding per the investigation. Passengers will be transferred onto another train to continue their journey,” said Mike Tolbert.

At this time no additional information has been released at this time.

