Identify of person killed along Amtrak tracks Tuesday revealed

BRANFORD — Amtrak has released the identity of the person who was struck by a train in Branford Tuesday afternoon.

Mike Tolbert of Amtrak Media Relations, said Dennis Ryan, Jr., 23 of Branford, was the person who was struck by a train Tuesday afternoon.

Branford police said the incident occurred at North Harbor Street and Bridge Street along the Amtrak tracks around 2:30 p.m. Tolbert said an Acela Express train was traveling from Boston to New York at the time. He added there were 171 passengers on the train, but no injuries were reported.

Tolbert said the train stopped and the “passengers were transferred onto another train to continue their journey.”