Report: Coyote sighting near Southington school calls for police response

SOUTHINGTON — The Meriden Record-Journal said police responded to a middle school this afternoon after reports of a coyote sighting.

Sgt. Jeff Dobratz told the Meriden Record-Journal that the sighting occurred around 1 p.m. at the Depaolo Middle School.

“Nothing was found and we are not sure of the last location where it was spotted because we did not get the initial call,” said Dobratz.

No injuries were reported.

This isn’t the first time a coyote was spotted. On May 6, a dog was killed after it was attacked by a coyote in New London.

New London police provided people with tips regarding coyotes:

DO NOT allow pets to run free! Keep cats indoors, particularly at night, and small dogs on a leash or under close supervision at all times.

Always walk dogs on a leash. If approached by a coyote while walking your dog, keep the dog under control and calmly leave the area. DO NOT run or turn your back.

NEVER feed coyotes! DO NOT place food out for any mammals. Clean up bird seed below feeders, pet foods, and fallen fruit. Secure garbage and compost in animal proof containers.

Teach children to recognize coyotes and to go inside the house (do not run) or climb up on a swing or deck and yell if they are approached.

Close off crawl spaces under porches and sheds that coyotes or other animals may use.

Educate your neighbors. Ask them to follow these same steps.