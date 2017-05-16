Retired State Police Lieutenant offers insight into Bridgeport shooting investigation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRIDGEPORT -- Cell phone video released on social media Friday shows the moments after 15-year-old Jayson Negron was shot and killed by Bridgeport Police on May 9.

Retired State Police Lt. Paul Vance watched the video, and offered FOX 61 insight into how police are likely investigating. "You want the whole story," said Lt. Vance. "You want a total and accurate picture."

Lt. Vance said the video was taken out of context because you don't know what exactly was going on in that moment. Vance said it is just a piece of what state police will comb through in its investigation and does not tell the whole story. "Their objective certainly is to take this entire situation and, just like a puzzle, take the pieces and put them all together," said Vance.

Every crime scene is different, but Vance said there is so much police officers must do during serious situations. "Manage the scene, take care of the victim as much as possible, ensure that help is on the way," said Vance.

He said an investigation like this takes time and requires reviewing everything from police radio audio to witness statements to surveillance video from surrounding businesses. "That's not something you can just brush with a coat of paint," said Vance. That's something you have to meticulously look at."

While Vance admits that body cameras could have added another perspective, he said they are not the end-all be-all. "Certainly that assists and helps...that doesn't always tell the entire story, either," said Vance.

Vance said it takes time to make sure investigators have everything right. "You've got to make sure you dot all your I's and cross all your T's in the investigation," said Vance.

State Police are investigating Negron's death and reviewing all evidence. They will not comment until the investigation is complete.