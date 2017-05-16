× StubHub to close its East Granby location

EAST GRANBY — StubHub has announced that they will move their East Granby location to Salt Lake City, Utah when their lease is up in June 2018.

The company has informed their East Granby employees but have not made any other decisions on job opportunities within the company at this moment.

“We haven’t made any decisions on personnel at this point, we have only made the decision not to renew our lease and to move our operations to Salt Lake City. We hope to finalize personnel decisions over the coming months,” said StubHub’s Global Head of Communications Glenn Lehrman.

StubHub released the following statement:

After an extensive review of various location options, StubHub has made a strategic business decision to move our Center of Excellence for Customer Experience and Trust Operations to Salt Lake City when our lease in East Granby expires in June of 2018. East Granby has been our North American hub for customer service for more than 12 years and we are grateful for all of the support we’ve received from the community.

East Granby’s First Selectmen James Hayden said approximately 250 jobs will be affected.