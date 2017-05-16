Students in New Britain making a difference for kids, a mile at a time

NEW BRITAIN — If you were near it, you could hear it in New Britain’s Walnut Hill Park Tuesday.

Hundreds of school kids from across the state hitting the road for the Hartford Marathon Foundation’s FitKids in School Final Mile Event. The event, a 1.1 mile run, promotes healthy lifestyles for students in grades 4 to 8.

“Our whole mission is to get people healthy and fit and we start at an early age,” said Beth Shluger, the CEO of the Hartford Marathon Foundation.

Shluger said about 850 students spent the last six weeks running 25 miles in piecemeal — the last mile was celebrated at the grand event in New Britain. “We have 24 schools represented,” Shluger said. “the program has more than doubled since we started it here last year.”

After finishing the 1.1 mile run, Diamond Marti, a 6th grader from Hartford‘s Batchelder Elementary said, “It keeps you in good health, you do good in school and it’s just fun.” Third grader Angelina Nimely from Alfred E. Burr Community School in Hartford added the fun run paid off for her, “It’s good for your body, your legs, it makes you stronger.”

Shluger said, “What a difference a mile can make.”

The Final Mile Event is funded through private donations and by sponsors like the Aetna Foundation and United Bank Foundation Connecticut.