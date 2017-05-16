Summer makes an appearance on Wednesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video If you thought it felt warm today with highs in the 70s, just wait! This is only the beginning of an impressive warm-up.

Clouds will increase tonight as a disturbance flies though. Low temperatures will drop into the mid and upper 50s.

Clouds clear up in time for Wednesday with blue skies and highs in the mid to upper 80s! It will also start to feel more humid by afternoon. The shoreline will stay cooler in the upper 70s.

The warm-up peaks on Thursday with high temperatures in the low 90s! Thursday’s record high is 90, set back in 1936, and it appears we could be breaking that at Bradley Airport. An isolated shower or thunderstorm is possible in the afternoon but most locations will stay dry.

Even though we cool down a bit for the weekend, it still looks to stay seaonable. It’s a bit of a payoff for the cool and dreary weather we had for the first half of May!