Sunny and warmer over the next few days, highs near 80

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We're in the midst of a warming trend, and today will be the day that most people really start to feel it. Temperatures are going above average for the first time in ten days, with highs well into the 70s today. The wind will be lighter, and we're expecting a lot of sunshine during the day!

Tonight we'll have clear skies with lows in the 50s. We then have another few nice days on tap, although it may be getting a bit hot at times!

Highs will be in the 80s on Wednesday with no real issues from the weather. We then go even higher for Thursday, peaking around 90 for parts of inland CT. Thursday's record high is 90, set back in 1936, and it appears we could be breaking that at Bradley Airport.

Even though we cool down a bit for the weekend, it still looks to stay warm. It's a bit of a payoff for the cool and dreary weather we had for the first half of May!