× Tolland, Coventry win in high school baseball

Tolland- It was perfect day for baseball as the 13-1 #3 ranked Eagles of Tolland High School hosted the 14-1 #2 ranked Bobcats of South Windsor.

The Bobcats jumped out to early 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning but the Eagles bounced right back to tie the 2-2 in the bottom of the inning. The action just heated up from there as Tolland would go up 5-3 in the sixth before South Windsor would tie the game 5-5 in the top of the seventh off a Hunter Pasqualini hit that dropped in shallow center field.

Josh Popovich provided the drama in the bottom of the seventh as the Eagles had the bases loaded he sent a fly ball deep to center field, which was caught, but it gave Parker Ryan plenty of time to tag up at third and cross the plate with the winning run. As the Eagles improve to 14-1 with the 6-5 victory.

On Monday, South Windsor beat Hartford Public 15-1

In Hartford, the Sports Medical Science Academy Tigers took over Dunkin Donuts Park as they hosted the Patriots from Coventry High School.

The home got on the board first in the opening frame when Steve Bienkowski sent a fly ball into center field that drove home Eduardo Rodriguez. They would keep that lead till the top of the third when the Patriot bats caught fire and put up four runs in the inning. Coventry would add one more in the sixth to go on to win 5-1.