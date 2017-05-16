× Trumbull teen charged with sexual assault of a child

TRUMBULL — A 15-year-old male teen is facing criminal charges after police said he sexually assaulted an eight-year-old girl.

On May 12, Trumbull police charged the 15-year-old male teen with aggravated sexual assault of a minor, first degree kidnapping, first degree unlawful restraint, second degree threatening, fourth degree sexual assault and two counts of risk of injury to a minor.

Police said the victim’s mother reported this incident on Monday, May 8 around 4:30 p.m. The mother told police that she called outside her front door for her daughter to come home, then saw her daughter run from the teenage male’s house nearby. The victim told her mother that the teen grabbed her and pulled her inside the house, where he then touched her inappropriately.

Police said they “Obtained expert assistance from a Child Sexual Assault Forensic Interviewer who learned the details of what had occurred. The child disclosed a detailed account of how she had been grabbed and pulled into the teenager’s house, where she was sexually assaulted. Investigators also learned of an earlier incident that had occurred between the two, where the victim was subjected to similar sexual contact with the teenager just days earlier.”

This case has been transferred to the adult Superior Court of Fairfield Judicial District for arraignment. Due to the age of the teen, no mug shot is available.