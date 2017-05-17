4 firefighters taken to hospital following large house fire in Waterbury

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WATERBURY -- Firefighters are currently battling a severe house fire on Lounsbury Street.

Waterbury Fire Department said the fire is taking place on Lounsbury Street, behind the Sunoco Gas Station. The house is close to neighboring residences. One person who lives in the house, told FOX61 that someone was barbecuing which led to the fire being started.

Waterbury Fire Chief David J. Martin, said he believes no one in the homes were injured but a total of four homes are damaged and are a total loss. Three firefighters have been transported for smoke inhalation and one for cardiac issues, said Martin.

