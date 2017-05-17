Blumenthal and Murphy absent as Trump visits state

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW LONDON -- As President Donald Trump visits New London Wednesday, the state's two senators will not be here to greet him.

Trump is facing some opposition from both Senator Richard Blumenthal and Senator Chris Murphy.

Blumenthal drew parallels last week between Trump's firing of FBI Director James Comey and the Watergate investigation that drove former President Richard Nixon from office.

The President fired back on Twitter, saying that Blumenthal speaking of Comey "is a joke."

Watching Senator Richard Blumenthal speak of Comey is a joke. "Richie" devised one of the greatest military frauds in U.S. history. For.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 10, 2017

years, as a pol in Connecticut, Blumenthal would talk of his great bravery and conquests in Vietnam - except he was never there. When.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 10, 2017

caught, he cried like a baby and begged for forgiveness...and now he is judge & jury. He should be the one who is investigated for his acts. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 10, 2017

The President is referring to a 2008 tape that surfaced during the 2010 election.

Blumenthal never served in Vietnam, but he did serve in the U.S. Marine Corp Reserves.

Last month, Murphy launched an anti-Trump effort in Connecticut.

It was called "Fight Back CT" and the goal was to mobilize activists around the state.

Murphy said he's seen an "unprecedented" level of people wanting their voices heard since Trump took office and he wants to do his part to help that movement.

Blumenthal said he and Murphy will not attend Trump's speech because they must remain in Washington, D.C. for votes and committee hearings.