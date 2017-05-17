HS Baseball: Tolland rises to the top after a win over South Windsor

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TOLLAND -- Tuesday night the Tolland Eagles defeated the No. 2 South Windsor Bobcats 6-5, inching them closer to the number ranking.

With their win over the Bobcats, and a loss by the No. 1 Amity Spartans, the Eagles will most likely catapult to the number one spot.

The Eagles' win over the Bobcats came in dramatic fashion with a walk-off sacrifice fly ball in the bottom of the seventh inning by senior Josh Popovich.

The Eagles(14-1) only loss came to East Catholic on April 28, 20-10.