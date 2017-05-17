× Lieberman under consideration for FBI post

WASHINGTON — Former Connecticut US Senator Joe Lieberman is under consideration for the position of FBI Director.

White House spokesperson Sean Spicer said Lieberman is among candidates being interviewed position vacated by the firing of James Comey last week by President Trump.

Spicer was quoted by various media outlets during a briefing on Air Force One as the president returned to Washington after speaking at the commencement of the US Coast Guard Academy.

Trump will be meeting Wednesday with Lieberman, former Oklahoma Gov. Frank Keating, FBI acting director Andrew McCabe and Richard McFeely, a former top FBI official.

Lieberman retired from the Senate in 2013. He was sworn in 1989. He was a Democratic candidate for Vice President in 2000 with Al Gore and ran for president in 2004. In 2008 he spoke at the Republican National convention supporting Sen. John McCain.

Trump fired FBI Director James Comey on May 9, sweeping away the man who is responsible for the bureau’s investigation into whether members of his campaign team colluded with Russia in its interference in last year’s election.

The bombshell announcement that sent shock and surprise ricocheting through Washington ends the career of the man who was once seen as the unimpeachable and nonpartisan ideal of how a law enforcement officer should behave.