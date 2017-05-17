× Man arrested in connection with Hartford shooting in April

HARTFORD — Police have made an arrest stemming from a shooting incident that took place in April.

Hartford police arrested Markus Holloway, 21, in Middletown and charged him with first-degree assault with a firearm, criminal use of a firearm, carrying a pistol without a permit and weapons in a motor vehicle.

On April 21, Hartford police responded to 2 Wethersfield Avenue on a report of shots being fired. Police said when they arrived, a victim was suffering from a gunshot wound to the right thigh and was taken to Hartford Hospital for treatment and was listed in stable condition.

Police said during the course of an investigation, a suspect was developed.

“Detectives followed leads which led to probable cause for an arrest warrant charging Markus Holloway,” said police.

Police said Holloway had several outstanding unrelated arrest warrants and was booked at the Hartford Police Department Booking Facility. He is expected to be served with the arrest warrant for the shooting this week.

Markus Holloway has six previous Hartford arrests and is a convicted felon, police said.