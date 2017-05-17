Naugatuck Quadruplets all choose Quinnipiac

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMDEN -- Meet the Ciacciarella family quadruplets!

Michael, Sofia, Anna, and Vincent. The brothers and sisters will soon to be classmates at Quinnipiac University. But, that wasn’t the original plan, according to parents Anne and Mike.

"We let them do the research to find the schools that they liked," said Mike.

"Our parents wanted us to be at the right school, where we wanted," added Vincent.

And that meant a lot of school visiting! Anna found QU first, and slowly, the quads fell in line. Then, at Accepted Students Day in April, after two years of college visits, on their first visit to Quinnipiac, according to mom, "the earth kinda moved that day for all four of them."

Now, they’ve all signed on. The "quad," what students call the green at the center of campus, will soon be home to the quads!

Staying close to home won’t come cheap. They won't have to travel very far from Naugatuck, but a year of undergraduate education at Quinnipiac costs $60,970.

Let that number sink in for a second, because that’s for one student for one year. Thankfully the Ciacciarella's are all getting merit scholarships, and the university is cutting them a multi-student deal. Merit scholarships will help the cost, in addition to other scholarship money. These are four students with close to 4.0 GPA averages.

Quinipiac is home to over 10,000 students, so the Quads will have their own independence after all.