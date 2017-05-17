× Police: 2 men wanted in Norwalk robbery

NORWALK — Two males suspects are wanted after police said they robbed the Soundview Deli and Grocery.

On Tuesday, Norwalk police said two male suspects entered the store located at 23 Soundview Avenue. Officers said one suspect, who was wearing a dark colored hooded sweatshirt, black pants with white stripes and white shoes, remained just inside the front door.

The second suspect, police said, who was wearing a red hooded sweatshirt with white writing, dark pants and shoes, went behind the counter and forced the clerk to the ground.

The suspect then removed the cash from the register and stole the clerk’s purse, police said. The suspects, who police said were wearing masks and gloves, then fled onto Cliff Street. No weapons were displayed and no one was injured.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact detectives at 203-854-3011. Anonymous text tips can be submitted by typing “NPD” into the text field, followed by the message, and sending it to CRIMES (274637), or emailed here.