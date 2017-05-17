× Police: 2 people tried to lure girl into a van in Monroe

MONROE — Police said they are investigating after two people tried to lure a child into their van Tuesday.

Monroe police said the incident occurred around 4 p.m., after the child was getting dropped off at her normal bus stop.

Police said “as she was exiting the bus, she saw an older red minivan with two occupants, who attempted to verbally lure her into the vehicle.”

The driver of the minivan is described as a 45-50 year-old-female, slender built, short bright red hair, with hair ends dyed green. The male passenger is described as a 45-50 year-old-male, overweight, with bright green hair.

Police said the child ignored the woman and ran to her home. Police said they responded to the area and searched for the vehicle, but were unable to locate it. All officers are aware of this incident and said they will be on the look out for the vehicle and the suspects.

Officers urge parents to remind their children to not get into any vehicles occupied by any people they do not know.

If anyone has any information about this vehicle or the driver or passenger, are asked to contact the Monroe Police Department at (203) 261-3622.