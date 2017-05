WEST HAVEN — Anybody lose a Caddy?

Officers made an unusual discovery on a local beach early Wednesday morning. Police said they found a Cadillac around 6:30 a.m. at a beach near Dawson Avenue in West Haven.

“When the Police find you stuck with you Caddy on Dawson Avenue Beach…… smh,” police wrote on their Facebook page. “SMH” is slang for “shaking my head.”

The car has since been removed from the beach and the driver is facing motor vehicle charges, police said.