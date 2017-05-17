President Trump to give Coast Guard Academy commencement speech

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW LONDON -- President Donald Trump will give the commencement speech at the Coast Guard Academy Wednesday.

He'll be addressing the graduates at the 136th commencement. Trump will be making his address along with the Director of Homeland Security.

This is Trump's first visit to Connecticut as commander-in-chief and the first time he is addressing the academy as President.

Each year, the sitting President addresses one of the four service academies during commencement. President Barack Obama was the last President to speak, two years ago.

Cadets at the academy get a four-year bachelor of science degree, tuition-free, and then serve five years with the Coast Guard.

Air Force One is expected to land at around 10:30 a.m. and he will give the commencement address at around 11 a.m.

New London and Groton police are getting ready for his arrival and there are street closures related to his visit.

Parking restriction on Wed 5/17- 5 am until departure of President: Tower Avenue, High Rock Road and Poquonnock Road, west of Trails Corner — Groton Town Police (@GrotonTownPD) May 17, 2017