Southington police investigating after middle school students send inappropriate texts

SOUTHINGTON — Southington police said there is an active investigation underway involving students and inappropriate texts.

The texts involved students from both Southington middles schools, and were sent through social media.

Police said it is still an active and ongoing investigation, but since it’s involving juveniles, there is no further comment or information able to be released at this time.

