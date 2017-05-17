State leaders meet again to discuss the budget crisis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- Gov. Dannel Malloy said he doubts that additional labor savings can be achieved beyond the $700 million he is currently seeking from state workers.

The Democrat's administration continues to negotiate with state employee union leaders to secure a possible labor concessions deal. If an agreement is ultimately reached, it would still need to be ratified by rank-and-file members.

"The budget is 90 percent there, 85 percent there and for all of us, there's 15 percent that we really do not like," said State Rep. Joe Aresimowicz, Democratic Speaker of the House. "All the caucuses and the executive branch, we're willing to swallow it and said we're all elected by the residents of the state of Connecticut and we're going to do the best we can."

Both House and Senate Republicans have proposed roughly $260 million more in labor savings to help cover next fiscal year's projected deficit, which has grown from $1.7 billion to $2.3 billion. Malloy said Wednesday it is 'unrealistic' to expect additional concessions beyond the $700 million.

Malloy and legislative leaders met for the first day of budget negotiations on Wednesday, reviewing their respective proposals. They're expected to resume talks next week.

"I would hope everybody is going in with the same frame of mind that we're in there to do the best thing for the state of CT and we should be open to suggestions and thoughts and we'll start like it's the first day of session again as always and see what we have in common, what we can live with, and move from there," said State Rep. Themis Klarides, Republican House Minority Leader.