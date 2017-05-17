Stratford Town Council passes new budget but fears of program cuts linger

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STRATFORD -- Students, parents and concerned community members held up signs supporting their school district.

Many students who were in attendance fear they may lose school programs such as sports, arts, music and other extracurricular activities.

"Stuff like this allows us to like kind of see who we’re going to be and it encourages our creativity and helps us decide who we’re going to be," said Stratford High School sophomore Alexa Crea.

The town council passed a budget Wednesday night that gives the board of education a little more than a one percent increase in funds. Town leaders said it's now up to the board's finance committee to decide if programs need to be cut.

"It’s basically a right for students to be able to choose what they want to do, what they want to pursue in the future. All these activities are opening our minds and our creativeness for these careers in the future," said Stratford High School junior Marley Peterson.