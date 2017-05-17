Summer-like temperatures with a high near 90 today

Posted 6:15 AM, May 17, 2017, by and , Updated at 06:51AM, May 17, 2017

Temperatures will rise to some impressive levels today, with highs near 90 degrees for several inland towns! It will also start to feel more humid by afternoon. The shoreline will stay cooler in the upper 70s. We’ll have sunshine with a few more passing clouds in the afternoon.

The warm-up peaks on Thursday with high temperatures in the low 90s! Thursday’s record high is 90, set back in 1936, and it appears we could be breaking that at Bradley Airport. An isolated shower or thunderstorm is possible in the afternoon but most locations will stay dry.
Even though we cool down a bit for the weekend, it still looks to stay seaonable. It’s a bit of a payoff for the cool and dreary weather we had for the first half of May!

Forecast Details:

Today: Sunny, breezy and very warm. Turning more humid. High: 85-90, cooler at the beaches, 70s.

Tonight: Uncomfortable for sleeping. Warm and humid. Lows: 60s with partly cloudy skies.

Thursday: Areas of early morning fog. Hot, hazy, humid. Chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon. High: 90-95, Record high is 90 set back in 1936. Cooler at the beaches, 75-85.

Friday: Mostly sunny, not as warm. Turning less humid in the afternoon. Chance for an isolated afternoon shower or thunderstorm. High: Low 80s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, pleasant. High: Low 70s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High: Near 70.

