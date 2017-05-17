Summer-like temperatures with a high near 90 today

Please enable Javascript to watch this video Temperatures will rise to some impressive levels today, with highs near 90 degrees for several inland towns! It will also start to feel more humid by afternoon. The shoreline will stay cooler in the upper 70s. We’ll have sunshine with a few more passing clouds in the afternoon.

The warm-up peaks on Thursday with high temperatures in the low 90s! Thursday’s record high is 90, set back in 1936, and it appears we could be breaking that at Bradley Airport. An isolated shower or thunderstorm is possible in the afternoon but most locations will stay dry.

Even though we cool down a bit for the weekend, it still looks to stay seaonable. It’s a bit of a payoff for the cool and dreary weather we had for the first half of May!