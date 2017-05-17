Summer-like temperatures with a high near 90 today

Temperatures will rise to some impressive levels today, with highs near 90 degrees for several inland towns! It will also start to feel more humid by afternoon. The shoreline will stay cooler in the upper 70s. We’ll have sunshine with a few more passing clouds in the afternoon.
Forecast Details:
Today: Sunny, breezy and very warm. Turning more humid. High: 85-90, cooler at the beaches, 70s.
Tonight: Uncomfortable for sleeping. Warm and humid. Lows: 60s with partly cloudy skies.
Thursday: Areas of early morning fog. Hot, hazy, humid. Chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon. High: 90-95, Record high is 90 set back in 1936. Cooler at the beaches, 75-85.
Friday: Mostly sunny, not as warm. Turning less humid in the afternoon. Chance for an isolated afternoon shower or thunderstorm. High: Low 80s.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, pleasant. High: Low 70s.
Sunday: Mostly sunny. High: Near 70.
Check out the FOX61 Meteorologists on Facebook:
Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Joe Furey, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri
Or on Twitter:
Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Joe Furey, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri