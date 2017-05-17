Sunny, mild Thursday with temps in the 90s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The warm-up peaks on Thursday with high temperatures in the low 90s! Thursday’s record high is 90, set back in 1936, and it appears we could be breaking that at Bradley Airport. An isolated shower or thunderstorm is possible in the afternoon but most locations will stay dry.

Even though we cool down a bit for the weekend, it still looks to stay seaonable. It’s a bit of a payoff for the cool and dreary weather we had for the first half of May!

Forecast Details:

Tonight: Uncomfortable for sleeping. Warm and humid. Lows: 60s with partly cloudy skies.

Thursday: Areas of early morning fog. Hot, hazy, humid. Chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon. High: 90-95, Record high is 90 set back in 1936. Cooler at the beaches, 75-85.

Friday: Mostly sunny, not as warm. Turning less humid in the afternoon. Chance for an isolated afternoon shower or thunderstorm. High: Low 80s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, pleasant. High: Low 70s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High: Near 70.

