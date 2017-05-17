Two opposing groups get ready for President Trump’s arrival in New London

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW LONDON -- The United States Coast Guard helps protect this country so we can keep our unalienable rights. Two groups plan to exercise those rights when President Trump gives his commencement speech to The Coast Guard Wednesday.

The Unite and Resist rally will start at the Sailors and Soldiers monument in New London. The group plan to protest the President's plans and policies.

“The language that the president has been using is very defining and it’s putting everyone in boxes. And I think the point tomorrow is to say we will not be put in a box," says Nancy Mello-Miller, a leader for Action Together Connecticut.

On the other hand, Lori Hopkins-Cavanagh is leading a group that plans to welcome the President to New London.

“I would love to see this be the city of New London’s presidential welcoming party. a celebration. Whether it’d be a Republican or a Democrat. It doesn’t matter to me," says Hopkins-Cavanagh.

Although both sides differ they say they both respect each other's freedom of speech and claim their convergence will be peaceful.