USCG Cadet teased by President Trump during commencement address

NEW LONDON -- President Donald Trump addressed the 195 Coast Guard cadets during the academy's 136th commencement ceremonies. But, one of the graduates got more attention than others.

After the president commanded the cadets for their bravery and service to their country, he looked up into the crowd and said, "First class cadet, Bruce Kim?Where's Bruce? Where's Bruce?"

Kim wasn't sure he heard the president correctly.

"Honestly, I was just like 'he knows my name?' I was like, OK, all right, President Trump hey how you doing sir?"

Ensign Bruce Kim was a parking enforcement officer on campus.

"He (Trump) was just kind of poking fun at me for, I guess, I took my job a little too seriously with parking, with booting of cadet cars and writing out tickets to my friends," he said.

But, from this day forward, the President Trump said, with a smile, the offending cadets will have a clean slate.

President Trump told Kim, "They all wanted me to do that. Thank you Bruce. Congratulations, Bruce."

Aside from the jabs by the President, Kim says Trump's commencement address was inspirational.

"I'm ready to go out there and go to work," the Honolulu, HI native said. "I'm actually ready to go to work tomorrow honestly. Because it was really uplifting and you know just a note that he is working hard and I'm ready to work hard to for my country."

Next month he will start his five-year commission aboard a national security cutter based in Alameda, CA.

"It's a life-saving service and it's such a small family and, you know, this year, I've really realized how small the family is and how much they mean to me and like I do anything for all of my brothers and sisters here," Kim said.