Blumenthal and Murphy speaking out against GOP healthcare plans

WASHINGTON — U.S.senators Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy want to expose what they call President Donald Trump’s and Congressional Republicans’ ongoing efforts to sabotage the existing healthcare system.

They say Trump and his administration’s work to undermine stability in the market has increased prices and reduced options for American families. He, along with Congressional Republicans, are also waging an all-out war against cost-sharing subsidies that lower the deductibles, co-pays, and other out-of-pocket costs for individuals with marketplace plans, according to the Democratic senators.

On Thursday at 11:30 a.m., Blumenthal and Murphy will join U.S. Senator Chris Van Hollen of Maryland at a press conference in the U.S. Capitol.