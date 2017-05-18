× Bring Your Own Cup Day returns to 7-Eleven Friday and Saturday

HARTFORD — With the warm weather fast approaching (and in some places, already here), ’tis the season for 7-Eleven Slurpees!

And with that, 7-Eleven’s “Bring Your Own Cup” day is back! Well, it’s actually two days, so that’s even better.

On Friday and Saturday, 7-Eleven invites you to bring your own up to fill up on Slurpees from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. for only $1.50.

There are some rules, of course, so don’t even think about filling up the bed of your pick-up truck with various flavors of Slurpees.

According to 7-Eleven, the cops can’t be larger than 10 inches in diameter. The cups must be food-safe clean as well as watertight. Lastly, there can only be one cup per person, so choose wisely!

7-Eleven also invites you to share your cup on social media with the hashtag #BYOCUPDAY.