Debate on popular vote bill tabled; passage appears unlikely

HARTFORD — It appears unlikely Connecticut will be the latest to join a group of states wanting to pool their Electoral College votes for the presidential candidate who wins the popular vote.

Leaders of the Democratic controlled House of Representatives on Thursday tabled the bill after about 90 minutes of debate.

House Majority Leader Matt Ritter, a Democrat, had told reporters earlier in the day that he wasn't sure if there was enough support for the legislation, which had narrowly cleared the General Assembly's Government Administration and Elections Committee in March.

Democratic Rep. Roland Lemar of New Haven says joining the compact would "ensure every vote counts in every state across the country."

But opponents argued that Connecticut would ultimately have less sway in the electoral process under the proposal.