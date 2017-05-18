First of 15 new Hartford Healthcare urgent care centers open in Avon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AVON – The first of 15 planned Hartford Healthcare-GoHealth Urgent Care centers is now open in Avon.

The center held its grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony on Thursday. They’ve been serving patients since May 1.

This partnership between Hartford Healthcare and Georgia-based GoHealth promises a new and more innovative experience for patients.

“We are completely focused on the patient experience and making it all about that patient, when they want to be seen, how they want to be seen,” explained Todd Latz, CEO at GoHealth.

The centers will be open seven days a week with extended evening hours. Patients can walk-in, reserve a spot and then run errands while they wait. Patients can also check in online and save their spot that way.

Elliot Joseph, CEO at Hartford Healthcare, said, “These are built to meet people where they are, so in their local communities, at the times they’re available not the times we’re available.”

The centers have mobile X-ray equipment and wide screens in each exam room so patients can see what doctors are writing in their records. Because the centers are in the Hartford Healthcare network, those medical records can be shared system wide.

Joseph said, “We can move you across a wide array of specialists very, very easily and very quickly. Not only will you move, but your records, your information moves with you electronically.”

Hartford Healthcare-GoHealth Urgent Care plans to open at least 15 centers within the next 18 months around the greater Hartford area.