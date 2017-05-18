× Hartford police arrest teen with gun for selling marijuana

HARTFORD — Hartford Police say they peacefully arrested and safely disarmed a Hartford teen Wednesday.

Police say Hartford Police Department Detectives led a Hartford City Wide narcotics buy/busy operation. The operation was started in response to the numerous complaints for hand to hand narcotics drug transactions. There had also been a marked increase in shooting related incidents recorded from the targeted areas.

A loaded 9mm gun was recovered when detectives were covertly surveying the area of Chappelle Gardens during this operation. Detectives saw a group of people who they were believed to be engaging in street level narcotics activity. Detectives safely approached a 15-year-old suspect who immediately fled on foot.

Detectives caught the juvenile as he was attempting to enter an apartment building. Detectives were able to de-escalate and peacefully disarm the 15-year-old. He was found in possession of a loaded 9mm and marijuana packaged for street sale. The gun didn’t have serial numbers, which police say is an indication of a stolen firearm.

All in all, the operation resulted in the seizure of: 1 Hi-Point 9mm semi-auto pistol, 59 bags of packaged PCP, 71 bags of heroin, 5 grams of crack cocaine, one ounce of liquid PCP, 5 packages suboxone films, 25 bags – approx 1/2 ounce packaged Marijuana and almost $4,000 in cash.

In total, 9 adults and 2 juveniles were arrested during the operation, facing charges including; motor vehicle violations, narcotics possession and/or sales and weapons related charges.

15yo armed with loaded 9mm selling weed is peacefully arrested and safely disarmed during HPD Vice&Narco op#CityCops #SafeTactics pic.twitter.com/lJqSfXxEew — D/C Foley (@LtFoley) May 18, 2017