Honest Company recalls baby wipes due to possible mold contamination

A warning for parents some baby wipes are being pulled from shelves over possible mold contamination.

The Honest Company says they’re recalling some batches of baby wipes because they’re discolored. They say the wipes likely won’t cause any health issues but they just want to be safe.

Customers can return the wipes for a full refund.

The products were sold throughout the U.S. and Canada. They were also included in Honest Diaper Cakes, Baby Basics Gift Sets and Baby Arrival Gift Sets.

The following are the affected product’s configurations, according to a notice on the company’s website:

10 count packages, UPC 0817810011276, 0816645024079, 0817810011276

72 count packages, UPC 0817810011863, 7000000011863, 0816645023584, 0816645023591

288 count packages, UPC 0817810014680

576 count packages, UPC 0817810028540

To see whether you have an affected lot, please enter your lot number in the search field on this website.