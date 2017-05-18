× Meriden man dies following motorcycle accident

MERIDEN — Meriden Police said they’re investigating after a man died following a motorcycle accident.

At around 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday, police responded to the area of Hanover Road and Prospect Avenue for a report of a motorcycle crash.

When they arrived, police found Lamont Williams, 44, of Meriden, laying between the sidewalk and guardrail on Hanover Road.

Williams was fatally injured after hitting the guardrail, and he was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Police said Williams was hiding south on Hanover Road on a Suzuki motorcycle. He was unable to negotiate a left bend in the road, and struck the guardrail on his right side. Then, the motorcycle struck the guardrail several times. Williams was knocked off the motorcycle and hit the guardrail with his head. He wasn’t wearing a helmet, according to police.

The accident is still under investigation and anyone with additional information is asked to call police at 203-630-6216.