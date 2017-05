× Metro North train heading to NYC derails near Rye; delays expected

NEW HAVEN — A Metro North train headed to New York City derailed in Rye, New York Thursday afternoon.

Metro North officials tweeted that riders should expect a delay of up to 25 minutes.

They described it as a slow-speed, minor derailment. There were no injuries.

Rye is located west of Greenwich.

There was a slow-speed, minor derailment on @MetroNorth New Haven Line in the vicinity of Rye. No injuries. pic.twitter.com/MFXEzApqVS — MTA (@MTA) May 18, 2017

New Haven Line: delays of up to 25 minutes on account of a derailed train in the vicinity of Rye. Please listen for announcements. — Metro-North Railroad (@MetroNorth) May 18, 2017