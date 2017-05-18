More record-breaking heat possible for today

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It’s almost like we skipped right over May and went straight to mid-July! Yesterday we reached 94 degrees, which broke the old record of 93 from 1977.

Today’s record high is 90, set back in 1936, and it appears we could be breaking that with low to middle 90s inland and low 80s at the beaches. An isolated shower or thunderstorm is possible in the evening but most locations will stay dry.

Friday will not be as hot with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 80s. There is another chance for an isolated shower/thunderstorm in the afternoon.

Spring-lovers, cooler temperatures return just in time for the weekend with highs near 70 degrees, lots of sun and low humidity.

Forecast Details:

Today: Hot, hazy, humid. Chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon. High: 90-95, Record high is 90 set back in 1936. Cooler at the beaches, 75-85.

Friday: Mostly sunny, not as warm. Turning less humid in the afternoon. Chance for an isolated afternoon shower or thunderstorm. High: Low 80s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, pleasant. High: Low 70s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High: Near 70.

