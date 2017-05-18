× New Haven rabbi found liable for $20 million in civil trial alleging sexual abuse of student

NEW HAVEN — A jury awarded $20 million to a man who accused a New Haven rabbi of repeated sexual abuse.

In the federal suit, Eliyahu Mirlis accused Rabbi Daniel Greer, founder of an Orthodox Jewish school and prominent neighborhood resident, of sexual abuse him while Mirlis was a student at the school.

The jury awarded $15 million to the plaintiff. He was also was entitled to punitive damaged of one third of the verdict by state law.

The lawsuit said Rabbi Daniel Greer, the principal and rabbi for the all-boys Yeshiva of New Haven / The Gan School, sexually abused the plaintiff, Eliyahu Mirlis, now 28. Attorneys filed the lawsuit in federal court last year.

Last week a judge ordered the Rabbi to testify in the trial.

A statement released by the Mirlis’ attorney when the suit was filed said that the school allowed the abuse to continue. Mirlis attended the Yeshiva starting in the fall of 2002. The Yeshiva of New Haven/The Gan School are also named as defendants.

The suit said Greer “forced (the minor) to engage in acts of sex with him.” It went on to say he frequently gave the youth alcohol and showed him pornographic films at the time of the rapes and assaults.

School administrators and employees “failed and refused to report suspected child sexual abuse at The School … to state child welfare and law enforcement authorities,” the lawsuit said.

The assaults occurred on school property and at two locations in Pennsylvania.