HARTFORD -- Tito is a typical Miniature Pinscher and he's looking for a great home!

He is a neutered male, about 5-6 years old, and weighs about 16 pounds. He's a high-energy dog, and he will absolutely need a daily outlet for his energy. He loves walks and hikes - he is simply brimming with energy! After he gets his time to blow off steam, he’s an absolute cuddle bug.

Tito is super-smart and his eyes exude intelligence. He knows basic commands, like "sit," "down," "paw," and "speak."

He has a fun, yet strong, personality and would do well in a home with previous Min Pin or terrier-type breed experience.

He can run hot and cold with dogs and needs appropriate introductions with other dogs to see if they are compatible. Mostly, he’d prefer to coexist with a dog than to have a playmate.

Due to his high-strung nature and tendency to "guard" high value treats, such as dental chews or bully sticks, he should be placed in a home without children. He'll do best in a home where his "people" are not gone for long periods of time, as he shows signs of separation anxiety when he is left alone. With ample exercise and mental stimulation, he should be okay.

To learn more about Tito or other pets that need homes, contact Protectors of Animals.