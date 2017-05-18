Report: Car in Times Square crashes into pedestrians; 20 injured, 1 dead

NEW YORK — Law enforcement official says at least 1 dead, about 20 injured after car plows into pedestrians in Times Square.

The official told The Associated Press that the driver was taken into custody after the Thursday lunchtime crash and is being tested for alcohol. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because the investigation was ongoing.

Police do not suspect a link to terrorism. Television images taken at the scene showed people being taken away on stretchers.

The car came to rest with two of its wheels in the air, leaning on a lamppost and steel barriers intended to block vehicles from getting onto the sidewalk.

What's happening in Times Square?? This car was in the sidewalk and people are on the streets pic.twitter.com/PsepRtfrAr — gb (@gb__) May 18, 2017

