Sources: Joe Lieberman is front-runner for FBI director

WASHINGTON — Sources told CNN that former Connecticut Sen. Joe Lieberman is the leading contender to be named FBI director.

On Wednesday, White House spokesperson Sean Spicer said Lieberman is among candidates being interviewed for the position vacated after the firing of James Comey by President Trump.

President Trump said Monday that the search for a successor to Comey was “moving rapidly.” He also has said he could name a candidate by the end of the week, before he departs Friday afternoon on his first overseas trip as president. The Senate must confirm whoever Trump nominates.

Lieberman retired from the Senate in 2013. He was sworn in 1989. He was a Democratic candidate for Vice President in 2000 with Al Gore and ran for president in 2004. In 2008 he spoke at the Republican National convention supporting Sen. John McCain.