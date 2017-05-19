A side by side ride in East Canaan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST CANAAN -- It is country living in East Canaan and Len Allyn has made the most of that.

Len began Backyard Adventures UTV Tours two years ago on the hundreds of acres available in and around his property. Allyn is taking people on tours in his UTV's - or side by sides. 'They've become very popular over the standard ATV's," Allyn said. "What's nice about them is that people can ride side by side."

According to Allyn, the UTV's don't take too much practice to master and he noted that all types of people come out to enjoy the scenery on the all terrain vehicle tour.

"I came up with the name because this is my backyard, one day I just said this is so much fun, why not share it with the rest of the people."

Riders are challenged with all types of terrain and can take the easy route or the trail less traveled. "Our trail system is close to 1000 acres," he said. Mark Grusauski, from Kent, said after driving a UTV for the first time, "I really am amazed at how smooth these things are."

Allyn added, "people come out and they can’t get over how peaceful it is and the views are stunning and it's just a great time."

