After record-breaking heat, cooler days and nights lie ahead

Today won't be as hot as yesterday, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 80s. There is a chance for a shower in spots during the afternoon, but most of the day will be dry.

By Saturday morning, temperatures will be in the 40s! That may come as a shock to the system after this recent warm-up. Both days this weekend feature lots of sun and low humidity with highs in the 70s and cooler 60s at the shoreline.

Forecast Details:

Today: Mostly sunny, not as warm. Turning less humid in the afternoon. Chance for an isolated afternoon shower or thunderstorm. High: Low 80s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, pleasant. High: Low 70s, Mid 60s for the shoreline.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Late clouds. High: Low 70s.

Monday: Rain likely. High: Near 70.

