Car crashes onto sidewalk outside New Haven restaurant

NEW HAVEN — A car crashed onto the sidewalk outside a New Haven restaurant Friday afternoon.

A woman lost control while she was traveling on College Street at Crown Street. It happened in front of the restaurant Pacifico around 2:30 p.m.

“By the love of God, nobody was hurt,” Officer David Hartman told FOX61.

The car slammed into tables and chairs where diners often sit, but luckily no one was seated at those tables at the time.

