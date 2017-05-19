Firefighters battling house fire in New Haven

NEW HAVEN — Firefighters battled a fire to a three-story home Friday evening.

New Haven Fire responded to a house fire on 112 Maple Street around 8:05 p.m. When they arrived, they said they encountered a three-story, multi-family home in flames where it started on the second floor and was initially contained there.

Fire officials described the fire as “stubborn” spreading quickly up to the third floor. The fire put a large hole in the roof and the house is unfit for occupancy, said fire officials.

No word on any possible injuries.