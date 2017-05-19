Hockey Players for Kids helps with life skills

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

by Gabriella Silva

SOUTH WINDSOR -- Hockey Players for Kids is a group of players dedicated to positively impact communities.

Chris Summers, player for the Hartford Wolfpack and New York Rangers, finds that guiding students through life helpful and rewarding. "To be able to impact the young adult life in in anyway I guess would be a very fortunate,"

Mitchell Lyons benefits from the players and learning from a professional experience, "He's made some mistakes obviously, but he's also made some right choices. So he can help you with the right path."

"A number for players that have been in this program, have either been in college or in some sort of real world experience that teh high school students can benefit from."

Jaylene Ferrabelo says as she struggles to choose a college decide her future in sports and the stress of life is hockey players help her through difficult decisions. "And they really like drop the stress and it just really helps you a lot knowing that someone's been through this and they're helping you get through it too."

Rachel Coulter knows that HP4K not only helps with your life decisions, but also taught her to deal with every day issues. "I learned that like even though something is really hard and like it's stressful at the moment, it won't be a bad long run because it'll be worth it."

Hockey Players For Kids connects professional athletes to their communities, so that they can provide guidance and support for students.

-------

