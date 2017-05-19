HS Baseball: Berlin blanks Wethersfield

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WETHERSFIELD -- The Eagles of Wethersfield High School have recently cracked the top ten ranking in baseball and Friday, they had another big test as they hosted the Berlin Redcoats.

The teams would remain scoreless till the top of the fourth inning when Adam Willametz blasts a home run over the left field wall.

Then, in the top of the seventh, Mike Patterson sends a hit that drops just over the left field fence that would be a three run shot and would also be the final as Berlin wins 5-0.

Team records: Berlin 11-8; Wethersfield 12-5.