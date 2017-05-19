HS Baseball: Blue Devils edge Farmington

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTHINGTON -- The Southington Blue Knights squared off against the Farmington Indians on the baseball diamond on a gorgeous Friday night.

The Blue Knights wasted no time getting on the board. In the bottom of the first, Jake Babon sends a hit deep over the center field fence driving three runs to get Southington on the board first.

Then, in the fourth inning, Jonathan Mikosz pulled a hit deep over the left field fence pushing the Blue Devils lead to 4-0. The Blue Devils would go on to win 4-1.

Team records: Southington 12-5; Farmington 4-13.