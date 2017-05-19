× ‘Moscow meets Manhattan’ event raises money for the arts

HARTFORD — Audrey Carlson of the the Elizabeth Anne Carlson Foundation For The Performing Arts stopped by FOX61’s Good Day Connecticut to talk about a major fundraiser in memory of her daughter happening on Satruday at 7:30 p.m. at the Greater Hartford Academy of the Performing Arts Theater.

Carlson is the founder of the Elizabeth Anne Carlson Scholarship Foundation, named for her late daughter, who was the victim of domestic violence.

“Moscow Meets Manhattan” is a husband and wife duo who perform “dueling pianos.” Proceeds go to the foundation, which awards college scholarships to talented high school seniors who will be majoring in the performing arts in college.